The Gauhati High Court on December 14 granted bail to three accused allegedly involved in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.

The three accused who were granted bail have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babul Sarma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum.

On December 2, one of the prime accused in the infamous sludge extraction scam, contractor Mithu Agarwal was held in Bihar's Supaul by the Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

Also Read: Assam: Contractor Mithu Agarwal held in Bihar in connection with GMC sludge extraction scam

Agarwal's name came up during the investigation into the massive sludge extraction scam in which fake bills were issued in order to steal funds from the GMC.

It should be noted that the CM Vigilance Cell issued a lookout notice against him on November 22nd, after he was absconding.

So far, Assam's CM Vigilance Cell arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in the massive GMC scam in Guwahati.

Earlier in November 2022 an accountant of GMC, Abhimanyu Medhi, was also granted bail by the court.