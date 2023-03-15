The Gauhati High Court has directed private educational institutions in the state to reserve 25 per cent of its seats for students from the Economically Weaker Section.

A notification released by the High Court stated few directives on the education system of the state.

During a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the directive was issued.

The court ordered private schools to provide free education to EWS students, with 25% reserved.

The directive will take effect immediately in 2023.

The court requested that the training division make an important move on this mandate and to examine the schools on the off chance that they are carrying out and holding seats for EWS classification understudies.

Additionally, by March 14, an announcement regarding the reservation for EWS students in schools was to be made public.

Last year, the Assam government had chosen to eliminate its booking for the EWS in state government occupations during a meeting of the Assam Regulative Gathering.

The state government's decision to eliminate the 10% reservation for EWS in state government positions drew criticism from the opposition.

It should be noted that the government's decision was in opposition to the Indian Supreme Court's decision.

In addition, this represented a reversal of the decision made in this regard by the Assamese government led by Sarbananda Sonowal.

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