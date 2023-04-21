The Gauhati High Court on April 21 directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit on the Doboka incident within ten days.

The development comes after court's Amicus Curiae, senior Advocate B D Konwar, filed a detailed inspection report prepared by him after he inspected the site of the temporary shelter at Changmaji Gaon, Mouza- Jamunamukh, Sub-Division- Daboka, DistrictHojai.

''The report indicates that there is a lack of proper drinking water facilities in the camp. Thus, as an immediate remedial measure, a properly filtered water supply is

needed in the camp. Few more salutary suggestions are given by B D Konwar in his report,'' the court pointed out.

The court further directed D Nath, Senior Government Advocate, Assam to instruct the concerned authorities to immediately address the issues highlighted in the report. Potable water supply shall immediately be started in the camp.

''The steps taken/proposed to be taken for rehabilitation of the displaced families shall also be elaborated in the counter affidavit to be filed on behalf of the state,'' it said.

The court also sought the exact number of similar shelter camps in the entire state of Assam wherein people who have been displaced on account of eviction drives are being housed.

''The statistics would include the gender-wise distribution as well as the number of children sheltered in all these camps. The counter affidavit with requisite details be placed on record within next ten days,'' it added.

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