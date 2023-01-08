The Gauhati High Court on January 8 directed the Bharalumukh Police station to register a case against nine police officers for their involvement in torturing an accused inside the police station in 2018.

Besides this, the court also asked to register a case against Inspector Pritam Saikia, Sub-Inspector (SI) Kankan Mahanta, SI Afzal Hussain, ASI Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Constable Rajendra Yadav, Jadumoni Nath, Rubul Nath, Home Guard Babul Ali and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ponjit Dowara.

The development comes in regard to a case pertaining to the inhuman torture of an accused inside the police station in 2018.

''During his detention for three days, he was subjected to custodial torture, and accordingly, he submitted an application before the Director General of Police, Assam as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assam for taking appropriate action on 14.6.2018 and 28.6.2018 respectively. However, having not received any proper response from these authorities, this writ petition was filed,'' the Court noted.

The complainant, Manoj Kumar Upadhyay had knocked court's door stating custodial torture during his three-day detention in case no: 344/2018 u/s 120(B)/294/507/509/34 of IPC read with Section 67(A) of Information Technology Act, 2000, which was registered against him at Bharalumukh Police station.

“As no satisfactory response is forthcoming from the State as regards the allegation made by the petitioner of being subjected to torture while in police custody, we direct that the representations dated 14.6.2018 and 28.6.2018, submitted by the petitioner before the Director General of Police, Assam as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assam shall be treated as FIR by the Bharalumukh Police Station and police will accordingly take appropriate and consequential actions thereon as per law,” the court said in its order.

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