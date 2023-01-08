Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 7 claimed that Left historians have always attempted to distort Indian history in a bid to project Bharat as a defeated community.

Attacking Left further, Sarma asserted that Indian history should be rewritten to record the nation's victories.

''The Leftists have always tried to distort India history as they wanted to show Bharat as a defeated 'Jati'. Our kings and heroes who challenged the Mughal attack successfully were overlooked by the Left historians,'' Sarma said while addressing the 28th state convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Assam CM said accused Left historians of writing only about those kings who were defeated by Mughal rulers.

Citing examples of Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Durga Das Rathore, and Lachit Borphukan who had successfully led campaigns against Mughal armies, Sarma alleged that the Leftist historians leave out their exploits while writing history.

Sarma said that the youths of the country should be made aware of their kings and rulers who resisted the Mughals by writing history again.

“We should inspire the students of history to write it anew. This will motivate our new generations further towards nation-building,” he added.

The Assam CM while commenting on the language said that it cannot be seen as the only identity of a community, adding, ''It also cannot be a symbol of culture. The greatest identity of our culture is religion.”

He also alleged that Leftists always create rows over language and the Assamese community has become the minority in lower Assam regions.

During his address, the Chief Minister also stressed the need for economic self-reliance and exhorted the youths to focus on skill development, entrepreneurship, and farming.

''We can't become Atmanirbhar if we can't progress economically. Our Prime Minister has also accorded much emphasis, he added.

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