Gauhati High Court on February 28 ordered a probe into financial scams in four universities of the state.



The probe has been ordered in Dibrugarh, Gauhati, Tezpur and Assam Agricultural University into financial scams worth Rs 200 crore.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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