Assam: Gauhati High Court orders probe into Rs 200 crore financial scams in four state universities
Gauhati High Court on February 28 ordered a probe into financial scams in four universities of the state, amounting to Rs 200 crore.
Advertisement
File photo of Gauhati High Court
Gauhati High Court on February 28 ordered a probe into financial scams in four universities of the state.
The probe has been ordered in Dibrugarh, Gauhati, Tezpur and Assam Agricultural University into financial scams worth Rs 200 crore.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Also read : Tripura: CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked by BJP goons, six including one woman grievously injured
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today