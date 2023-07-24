Gauhati High Court on July 24 reserved the verdict in a case pertaining to the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case which resulted in the injury of several people.

The blast that took place at a playground during the celebration of Independence Day killed as many as 14 children and left several others injured.

The final hearing of the case was completed today, however, the court reserved the verdict.

It should be noted that on August 15, 2004, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) allegedly triggered an explosion in the Dhemaji College playground during Independence Day festivities at 8:55 am.

In 2019, Dhemaji District and Sessions court found six people guilty and convicted them under relevant IPC sections, such as sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder), as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Out of these 6, four of them were awarded life imprisonment and were also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 each. On the other hand, two other accused were sent to jail for four years apart from giving a fine of Rs 2,000 fine.

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