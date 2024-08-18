In a decisive move to uphold judicial integrity, the Gauhati High Court has suspended Santanu Kumar Sarma, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (M) of Bilasipara. The suspension, which took effect immediately, was formalized through Notification No. HC.XV.07/2024/67/RV, issued on August 16, 2024. This action precedes the commencement of departmental proceedings against Sarma, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.

As per the court's directives, Sarma is prohibited from leaving the station without prior approval from the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court. During his suspension, Bilasipara will serve as his designated headquarters. Furthermore, Sarma is required to relinquish his responsibilities to the Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class of Bilasipara, who will temporarily oversee the duties of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (M) until further notice.

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The suspension order was issued by Utpal Rajkhowa, Registrar (Vigilance) of the Gauhati High Court, and communicated to several key judicial and administrative authorities, including the District & Sessions Judge of Dhubri, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Dhubri, and the Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, to ensure compliance with the directive.

This suspension is seen as a critical measure in reinforcing the accountability of the judiciary and maintaining public trust in the legal system. The nature of the charges or allegations leading to the impending departmental proceedings has not been made public.