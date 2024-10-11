Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi paid tribute to his father, the late Tarun Gogoi, on his 90th birth anniversary, recalling the profound impact his father had on Assam's political landscape and its people.

In a post on social media platform X, Gaurav talked about his father's legacy, remembering how he influenced Assam's politics and its people. "His values continue to guide me at every step," Gaurav posted.

Remembering my father, former Assam Chief Minister Late Shri Tarun Gogoi on his 90th birth anniversary today. His exceptional contribution to public life spanned decades and touched countless lives. His values continue to guide me at every step. pic.twitter.com/SrCeTbv6JT — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) October 11, 2024

Tarun Gogoi, who served as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016, is fondly remembered for his pivotal role during one of the most tumultuous periods in Assam's history. Taking charge at a time when the state was plagued by militant violence and political instability, he worked tirelessly to implement the historic Assam Accord of 1985, bringing about significant changes that helped modernize and revitalize Assam.

Under his leadership, Assam witnessed remarkable progress, particularly in fostering communal harmony and encouraging development. His adept political skills and genuine desire to find common ground among diverse communities led to successful negotiations with various militant groups, encouraging many to abandon violence and reintegrate into mainstream society. Gaurav emphasized that Tarun Gogoi's commitment to peace and development would be remembered for generations.

Born in 1936 at the Rangajan Tea Estate in Jorhat, Tarun Gogoi hailed from an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family. He pursued higher education at Jagannath Barooah College and obtained an LLB from Gauhati University. Tarun married Dolly Gogoi in 1972 and was a devoted father to Gaurav and his sister, Chandrima, both of whom have followed in his political footsteps. Gaurav now serves as an influential Congress leader and represents Assam in Parliament.

Tarun Gogoi's political journey began as a ward member of the Jorhat Municipality in 1968. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 and served multiple terms, becoming the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His return to Assam politics in 2001 marked a significant turning point, leading the Congress party to three consecutive electoral victories and making him the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's history.

His tenure was characterized by significant achievements in various sectors, including health, education, and infrastructure. Gogoi's government focused on improving the fiscal health of the state while promoting industrial growth and social welfare programs. His leadership transformed Assam into a model of development, admired across the country.

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