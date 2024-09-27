Deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern over the impact of infrastructure projects in the state on local communities and the environment.

In a letter to Sarma on Thursday, Gogoi urged the state government to act in a manner that "balances development with environmental sustainability and the well-being of our citizens".

In the letter, which was shared with the media on Friday, Gogoi maintained that sustainable development must be prioritised to ensure that infrastructure projects do not disrupt environmental balance.

Gogoi urged the Assam government to conduct environmental impact assessments and engage in consultations with civil society groups, experts, and local communities.

He emphasized that development should not compromise natural resources or local livelihoods. Gogoi also highlighted disputes and delays concerning the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge and the proposed AT Road flyover in Jorhat.



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