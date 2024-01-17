In a remarkable achievement that reflects academic prowess and dedication, Rasika Islam of Matibag, Gauripur, in Assam's Dhubri district, has clinched the coveted first position in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Exams 2022. The final results, released on January 17, have positioned Rasika Islam as a shining example of excellence.

Rasika Islam has served as a Sales Tax Inspector since 2021. Rasika's journey to the top spot in the APSC exam is a testament to her unwavering commitment and intellectual acumen.

Currently posted at a yet-to-be-disclosed location, her achievements underscore the resilience and capability of individuals from the region.

The Combined Competitive Exam is known for its rigorous testing and stringent evaluation, making Rasika Islam's first position a remarkable feat. Gauripur, a town in Dhubri district, is now abuzz with pride as the news of her achievement reverberates through the community.