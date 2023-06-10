A police constable from the Rider Group of the Gauripur police station has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in accepting bribes and engaging in illicit activities.

Constable Ashraful Islam, who was arrested by Gauripur police on Friday on charges of accepting bribes by threatening numerous individuals was produced before the court on June 10.

Also Read: Assam: Gauripur police constable detained for accepting bribes, engaging in illicit activities

Mollah was arrested in Gauripur for reportedly extorting money from several persons.

Mollah's residence was searched by Gauripur police late at night. According to sources, police found various incriminating items at Mollah's home.

Case number 239/23 under the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Mollah at Gauripur police station. The police constable was produced before the court today in connection with the case.