A traffic police team was assaulted in Gauripur, Dhubri while on duty on April 1.

The incident occurred following a severe road accident involving a motorcycle and a goods truck at Botertal, Gauripur, the police team faced an attack from locals.

The motorcycle numbered AS 17 A 8020, collided head-on with the truck, numbered JK 02 AQ 2557.

A teacher named Oleul Islam from Geramari Integrated Higher Secondary School was critically injured in the accident.



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The locals transported the injured teacher to the Gauripur nursing officer.

Upon arrival of the Gauripur police at the accident site, they were attacked by the locals, leaving several policemen injured.

A subsequent team from Gauripur police station apprehended the three individuals involved in the assault and brought them into custody.