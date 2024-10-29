In a virtual meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr. Ravi Kota under the direction of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, District Commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) convened to finalize plans for commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel across Assam. The celebrations, aligned with Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31, will honor Patel's enduring legacy of unity and integrity.

The Chief Minister has directed the police, district administration, and the departments of Culture, Tourism, Education, and Sports to collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure a grand celebration statewide.

On October 29, the festivities will kick off with a "Run for Unity" at Latasil Playground, starting at 7:00 AM, with a flag-off ceremony led by Hon’ble Minister Smt. Nandita Gorlosa from the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. The event will take place at district headquarters and co-district levels, featuring participation from cultural and sports personalities alongside the public. In Dergaon, approximately 3,000 police personnel will join the Run for Unity at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.

On October 31, the central function will commence with Pad Puja and the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge at the 4th Assam Police Battalion Headquarters. All DCs and SPs are tasked with organizing homage and pledge ceremonies, with a significant show of commitment from 3,000 personnel at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.

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