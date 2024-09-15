In a significant recruitment drive, an overwhelming 11,23,204 candidates across Assam are set to participate in the Grade III examination conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) this Sunday. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has undertaken the responsibility of organizing the exam, scheduled to commence at 10:30 am across 2,305 centers statewide.

Candidates are required to arrive at their respective centers two hours prior to the exam's start time. With the sheer scale of the examination, over 70,000 invigilators will be deployed throughout Assam to maintain the process's integrity. In Guwahati alone, 329 examination centers have been established, each accommodating approximately 500 candidates.

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To uphold the examination's fairness, the Assam government has implemented a series of stringent measures, particularly in light of past incidents involving unfair practices through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube. To counteract any attempts at malpractice, mobile internet, mobile data, and Wi-Fi services will be temporarily suspended from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm on the day of the exam. This proactive step aims to curb the spread of misinformation and ensure a seamless and unbiased examination process.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and dismiss any misleading information circulating online. To further secure the exam's integrity, question papers will be stored in strong rooms under 24-hour CCTV surveillance before the exams. Additionally, exam centers are equipped with comprehensive security arrangements, including continuous videography at locations lacking CCTV installations.

Recognizing the potential challenges candidates might face in reaching examination centers, district commissioners, in collaboration with the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), have arranged additional bus services to facilitate smoother travel for the examinees.