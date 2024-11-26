To recognise cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship, the Geographical Indication (GI) certification for the handloom products of Assam's Mising tribe was formally presented to the applicant agency, "Institute of Handicraft Development," at a ceremony held in New Delhi yesterday.

The event also included the distribution of GI certificates for a range of industrial and traditional products from various states, including several unique items from Assam registered earlier in March this year.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Mising community and the people of Assam for this remarkable achievement.



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In a message celebrating the occasion, Dr Sarma highlighted how the recognition underscores Assam's rich cultural legacy and the exceptional skills of its artisans.

The GI tag ensures authenticity and protects the identity of the Mising tribe's handloom products, paving the way for enhanced market access and global recognition. This achievement is seen as a step forward in promoting Assam's traditional industries and boosting the livelihoods of its artisans.

The ceremony emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous crafts while encouraging their growth in the modern marketplace.