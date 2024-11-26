Popular Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has leveled serious allegations against Hotel Sunjukti in Nagaon, following a harrowing experience during her stay. The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage on social media, was revealed during a Facebook Live session where the actress detailed an attempted break-in at her room in the early hours of November 22.

Gogoi, who had participated in the Raas festival in Nagaon alongside a female companion, recounted that their night was disrupted around 5:10 AM when a masked individual tried to forcefully enter their room. "Through the peephole, I saw a man trying to open our door. He had his face covered, and it was terrifying," she said. Despite her attempts to reach the hotel proprietor, her calls went unanswered, leaving her and her companion in a state of panic.

The actress further shared that she screamed to scare off the intruder, who eventually left the corridor. However, when she approached the hotel staff for an explanation, their response was dismissive. "The reception staff claimed no outsider had entered the premises and instead blamed it on guests from a Nepali community, calling it a misunderstanding," Gogoi revealed.

What has added to the controversy is the lack of CCTV coverage on the floor where Gogoi was staying. Although cameras were installed in common areas and on the ground floor, none were operational on her floor. "The absence of CCTV footage from our floor raises serious concerns about safety and accountability," Gogoi remarked, giving the hotel management 48 hours to provide answers.

The Raas committee, alongside Gogoi, is now seeking clarity on the incident, with the actress calling for stricter safety measures in hotels. "This is not just about me—it’s about ensuring the safety of everyone who stays here," she emphasized.

Hotel Sunjukti has yet to issue an official statement, but the incident has ignited a larger debate about hotel security. Public outrage continues to mount as citizens demand accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter.

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