A young girl hailing from Guwahati in Assam has reportedly gone missing in Bengaluru. The missing girl has been identified as Kunjalata Das alias Arifa Begum.

As per preliminary reports, the young girl had gone to Bengaluru along with her husband Sabir Ali. However, Sabir returned to Guwahati, prompting speculations of some foul-play behind Arifa’s disappearance.

It is learned that Sabir Ali and Arifa had eloped from their homes to get married five years ago. Kunjalata alias Arifa was only 15-years-old when she eloped with Sabir.

The missing girl’s family have alleged that Kunjalata was subjected to harassment by her husband and that they suspect that the girl’s husband might have sold off Arifa or might have murdered her.

A missing complaint was lodged at Latasil police station in Guwahati, following which the husband, Sabir Ali was taken into custody.

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