A legal notice from Pakistan via Indian Embassy has created chaos in the Nagaon district of Assam.

As per reports, a legal notice has been sent to the missing woman identified as Wahida Begum's mother.

The legal notice said that on November 25 a woman along with her minor son has been arrested in Pakistan who is a resident of Assam.

Notably, the widow, Wahida Begum, sold property worth Rs 1 crore 60 lakhs that she inherited following the death of her husband, Mohammad Mohsin Khan.

The woman who went missing from Nagaon on November 10, prompted her mother to file an FIR with the Nagaon police station.

However, on November 30, 2022, the woman’s mother Aarifa Khatun received a phone call from an unknown number in Pakistan and informed that Wahida Begum was arrested in Pakistan on November 25.

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Further locals claim that Wahida has been arrested due to a passport issue made by one Ranjit Das after she left for Pakistan with a man.

A Pakistani lawyer has also sent a legal notice through WhatsApp to Aarifa Khatun’s number. The lawyer said that a copy of the notice has also been sent to Indian Embassy in Pakistan.

However, Aarifa Khatun didn’t receive any help from Assam Police and therefore, she sought help from Pakistan Embassy in India through lawyer Santosh Suman, however, failing to get any help from the Embassy, Wahida's mother decided to move to Delhi High Court.

The hearing of the case will now take place on Friday (January 6) in the Delhi High Court.

Speaking to the media, lawyer Santosh Suman, who is currently fighting for her release from the Pakistani jail said, "A 56-year-old widow named Aarifa Khatun has shown me few documents and based on the documents it is proved that her daughter is held prisoner in a Pakistani jail."

Further, the advocate also claimed to the mother of the Wahida Begum also produced an FIR related to the kidnapping which has been registered at Nagaon Police station.

Questioning the security of the country, the advocate said that how can a woman from Assam without any documents could be kidnapped and land in Pakistan.

"If the incident had happened in Nagaon, it could have been a matter of concern of the state's security, but this woman has crossed the border, what were the BSF and defence doing," he added.

The advocate also claimed that till now no police have contacted the missing woman's mother related to the case.

On the other hand, the victim's mother claimed that miscreants had kidnapped her for some property-related issues.

"One of the properties of my daughter has been forcefully taken away by some people and following which a case has been going on," she added.

"Two person Ranjit Dutta and Prasenjit Dutta along with a government employee has committed the crime of kidnapping," said the victim's mother.

Further, Wahida's mother claimed that she had spoken to her daughter via someone's phone in Pakistan and she sounded to be in a subconscious state.

Sources, also reveal that Wahida sold her house and took Rs 60 lakhs and went to Afghanistan along with a man named Salim Khan.

Meanwhile, the person to who Wahida sold her house said, Prasenjit Dutta "On November 1, 2022, I paid all the amount i.e. Rs 60 lakh, however, I paid her Rs 35 lakh five years ago as the first floor was sold then only"

Dutta also claimed that after giving her 60 lakhs, Wahida Begam went missing on the same day.

Reacting to the incident, a local acquainted with the Wahida family said, "The missing woman was married to a man in the Bara Bazar area following which her husband died and she survived with a minor son."

"We got to know that she is in Pakistan from her mother... and has been arrested due to a passport issue," added.