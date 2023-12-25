Shaming Assam Police again, a girl was rescued from the quarter of Officer-in-Charge of Chungajan Police Station after locals informed police about the incident.

As per sources, enraged locals surrounded the quarter of Noor Jehangir Ahmed, demanding his arrest. A team of police reached the quarter and rescued the girl and took her into custody for questioning while locking Noor Jehangir Ahmed from outside.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh after learning about the incident said to India TodayNE, "Unacceptable. He would face departmental action. However, criminal action would depend on what the girl says".

Several organisations, unions and the local people have alleged that the tainted cop had earlier served at Sarupathar where he was suspended for a similar crime.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

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