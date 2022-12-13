Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in collaboration with District Administration on December 13 carried out a demolition drive in the city’s Bhootnath area.

As many as 40 houses were evicted at Bhootnath and reportedly several people encroached on the land behind the Bhootnath cemetery and built houses illegally.

People residing in those 40 houses were evicted following which the houses were demolished. Notably, GMC has been carrying out eviction in several parts of the city.

Few days back, GMC conducted an eviction drive against illegally established shops under the Ulubari flyover.

Officials at the site informed that several mobile eateries that had been set up under the flyover were illegal and several such roadside stalls were evicted during the drive.

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