Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh amid reports of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, December 12 surfaced stated on the floor of the Parliament that no death of any soldier or any serious injuries has been reported.

After the border incident on December 9 became the most recent flashpoint in the tense relations between New Delhi and Beijing, the country’s military and diplomatic leadership will meet today to discuss the next course of action.

“On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” said Rajnath Singh while speaking on the issue at the floor of the Parliament.

“Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” added Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will meet with Rajnath Singh today on December 13.

Both Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be present at the meeting. Giridhar Aramane and Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, will also be there.

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