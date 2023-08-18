Hours after the news of former vice-principal of Cotton University, Deven Dutta's death came to the fore, now allegation has been levelled by his caretaker that the former died due to lack of blood.

With this serious allegation, the passing away of Deven Dutta seems to have exposed the dark side of the facilities provided by the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

The caretaker of Deven Dutta said that he allegedly cried for blood at the blood bank but the required blood unit was not availed on time. Further, when the blood was received it was too late.

Speaking to the India TodayNE, Gauhati Medical College Hospital superintendent, Abhijit Sarma, said, "As per the prescription that was given in the morning hours of August 17 after the blood test, blood was given to the patient at around 4:30 PM...the requisition for second blood unit was given at 11:30 PM, however, the patient died beforehand."

Further, the superintendent asserted that Deven Dutta had massive Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding due to which he passed away.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Indrani Tahbildar death case, says silence during investigation will help everyone

"Apart from the caretaker none from his family has alleged this issue," he added.

The superintendent also claimed that on August 17, none of the family members of Deven Dutta came to him for any emergency situation like the need for blood.

"I have instituted an enquiry with the blood bank to find out any loopholes with regards to the case...it is impossible today's era a person of dying due to scarcity of blood in the hospital," he further added.

Currently, the hospital was awaiting the final report of the cause of the death of Deven Dutta following which a press release will also be sent out.

Deven Dutta breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College Hospital at 12.10 am. The academician passes away at the age of 81.

Born on April 5, 1944, at Nazira in Sivasagar, Deven Dutta was residing in Guwahati's Sundarpur area. He completed his post-graduation in English in the year 1965 and started his career as a professor of English at Cotton College.