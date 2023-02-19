A doctor working in the pathology department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital committed suicide at her residence in Hatigaon, Guwahati on February 19.

The doctor has been identified as Arohi Sarma. As per reports, the doctor was recuperating from a prolonged illness.

As per reports, the senior doctor was residing with her family in Hatigaon’s Bhetapara area and allegedly took the extreme step when everyone in the family was sleeping.

After discovering the lifeless body of Sarma, the family members rushed her to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have reached the spot to begin its investigation into the incident. The husband of the deceased who is also a doctor is being questioned by the police in connection with his wife's suicide.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the doctor’s extreme step has yet not been ascertained.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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