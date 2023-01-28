Attending a ceremonial appointment letter distribution programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 28, highlighted the role of nurses in medical field and their services to the society.



Speaking on the development of soft skills among staff nurse, basically the female nurses, CM Sarma said that the government is mulling modification in (General Nursing and Midwifery) GNM nursing course. The government is planning to introduce English and Computer education to develop soft skills among the staff nurse.

“By soft skills we mean, someone who can speak in English, has basic computer knowledge and whose behaviour reflects discipline and well-natured. A person who acquires all these three skills are called skilled manpower,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while further adding, “We are in talks with Singapore and Japan whether our skilled female nurses can be sent to these two countries as caregiver or GNM nurse. This time Singapore government is mulling to select 200 female nurses from our state to be provided with extra skills in caregiving, nursing in Singapore. If our efforts bears fruits then very soon, every year nearly 2000 female nurses will be able to get jobs across the globe”.



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 1208 female staff nurses during the appointment letter distribution ceremony held on January 28.



"Happy to distribute appointment letters to 1,208 selected candidates for Health & Family Welfare and Home & Political departments at Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. With 41,710 appointments so far, we are marching towards our goal of providing 1 lakh Govt jobs," tweeted CM Sarma.

CM Sarma encouraged the newly recruited nurses of Assam to hone their soft skills citing examples of Kerala nurses who are spread across the globe and working.



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