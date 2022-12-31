In wake of the orders received from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent accidents in the state, the police administration and the district transport department of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district have started a drive for an accident-free New Year.

On the eve of the upcoming new year, the police and paramilitary officers in Dudhnoi as well as the officers and staff of the transport department have geared up to avoid any untoward incident.

In this regard, the police in Goalpara district are conducting a breath analyzer test to ensure that the people driving two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers don't drink and drive.

On the other hand, the police are strict on those who are not using seat belts and helmets while driving.

''We all know that in December and January month several people lost their lives and were injured in an accident during the celebration of a new year. Some people in the name of enjoyment consume alcohol and just because of this people lost unknowingly become a victim of the accident,'' a police official said while speaking to the media.

''Our Chief Minister expects masses to welcome the new year without any such incidents and to ensure that we are conducting breath analyzer tests and spreading awareness so that people don't drink and drive,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Tinsukia district administration too is fully prepared to celebrate an accident-free New Year.

Speaking to reporters in Tinsukia, the Deputy Commissioner said called upon everyone to celebrate the New Year by keeping themselves safe and following the guidelines issued by the district administration.

''The District Transport Department, Excise Department, and Police Department have been fully alerted to prevent drink and drive cases in the district,'' he added.

He also said that guidelines have been issued imposing section 144 at picnic sites.

Pawar said that guidelines will be given to hotels as well regarding late-night events welcoming the New Year on the night of December 31.

Also read: Assam: Tinsukia administration fully prepared to celebrate accident-free New Year, says Deputy Commissioner