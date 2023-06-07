In an order by the Assam Government, the services of Jitendra Kumar, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara Division is placed under suspension with immediate effect due to a pending drawal of departmental proceeding.

As per the notice, "Headquarter of the suspended officer is fixed at O/o the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Assam, Panjabari, Guwahati. During the period of suspension, subsistence allowance is allowed to Sri Jitendra Jumar, IFS as per prescribed provision of the FR 53 (O) (OO)(a) subject to condition under sub-Rule (2) of F.R.53.

During the period of suspension, the next senior officer will be allowed to hold the charge of the post of Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara Division, Goalpara till joining of Tejas Mariswamy, IFS on transfer, added the order further.

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