Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF), urged both the union and state government to intervene and provide safety to people.

The people's forum urged the same during an executive meeting of the North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) held on June 6 at Assam Sahitya Sabha Bhavan in Guwahati.

The NEIPF also made a fervent prayer and appealed to all the communities of the state of Manipur for peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

''Urge the Union and State Governments to immediately intervene and ensure the safety of all the movements of people and transport vehicles in the region, particularly the National Highways now in Manipur,'' an official statement read.

Besides this, it also asked the government to address the daily needs of the displaced persons by providing basic amenities and appealed to all the communities not to resort to any form of blockades and counter blockades of the roads citing that all the communities are interdependent for socio-economic day-to-day lives.

It further said that both state and union governments need to promptly act on the gradual influx of illegal Infiltration of foreign nationals in the region, which has brought about a change in the demographic profile of the states.

''The NEIPF also seriously urges the central government to probe if foreign nationals are directly or indirectly involved in the present crisis in Manipur. Appropriate actions should be initiated if foreign nationals are involved in the present crisis in Manipur,'' the statement added.

The people's forum also appealed to all the indigenous peoples of the region to be alert and create a mechanism to check the settlements of foreigners as they deprive the economic growth of the indigenous people.

''The continuous haul of narcotics and massive destruction of forests in the region is of serious concern for the future generations of the country. Whether narco-terrorism is linked with the mass deforestation for poppy plantations in the northeastern states, including Manipur or not, has to be defined to save the indigenous people,'' it concluded.

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