In a tragic road accident that took place in Nayahat in the Dhubri district in Assam, two persons lost their lives while several others were injured after a goods-laden truck rammed into a passenger vehicle on July 29.

On National Highway 17, a speeding potato-laden truck collided with an empty passenger-carrying magic vehicle in front of Nayahat police station, after losing control struck another tempo vehicle nearby.

Meanwhile, one person died at the spot and five additional passengers suffered critical injuries.



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After the accident, the driver and the handyman of the loaded truck bearing registration AS-17-C 5487 fled from the spot leaving the vehicle on the highway.

Abdul Ajit was confirmed as the deceased passenger, and the other five injured passengers were all admitted to the Bilasipara Model (CHC) Hospital in critical condition.

Another passenger named Momar Ali, while admitting took his final breath.

On the other hand, Jhumar Ali, Hashem Ali, Afzarul Rahman and Akbar Ali are under treatment at Bilasipara Model (CHC) Hospital and are out of danger.