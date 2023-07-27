Continuing with its crackdown on child marriage, Assam Police on July 26 conducted a raid in Dhubri’s Howrarpar and apprehended one person in this regard.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the police personnel of BN College Town Out Post and the Dhubri Sadar police station, led by Ratul Haloi, Officer In-charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

The minor's guardian was preparing to forcefully complete the wedding rituals with one Romiul Hoque, a painter who works in Dhubri, on Wednesday night at their Howrarpar residence.

The police team arrived at the scene in the meantime, and as they approached, the bride's father, Qazi, and the relatives of the groom escaped from the wedding house out of fear of being getting arrest.

The minor's family members engaged in a dispute with police officers during the police raid. The father of the minor girl fled from the scene while the young girl’s expected father-in-law was apprehended by the police.

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