The Assam cabinet on December 15 has decided that going forward private vehicle owners can run their vehicles as UberPool or OlaShare or an aggregator without changing the number plates.

It is to be mentioned here that along with Ola and Uber, even the bike-taxi service provider Rapido has taken up a lot of the market share.

With this, the Assam state government has decided to set up the regulation for plying the two-wheelers on the road.

"From now on whosoever has a two-wheeler can now avail to make a maximum of four trips in a day even with a private number plate provided they tie up with taxi rental service providers," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Further, the CM asserted that this will help students as well as others to earn an extra income from their regular duties.

Along with this, the state government has also allowed citizens to do the carpool-in services.

"I have a private car and while travelling to the office now one can pick up four people as passengers...which can be termed as pool service," he added.

The private car owners will be now able to link his/her car with the Ola/Uber service with a remark such as - the car is available at 10:00 AM and while returning back at 5:00 PM, so that the service provider can attach passengers with the said vehicle.