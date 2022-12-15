The Assam government has decided to set up a new company under the partnership of the Assam state government and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the maintenance of street lights across the city.

However, in the days ahead the maintenance work will be executed in the other parts of the state.

Addressing a presser, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In order to maintain the streetlights along with the municipal and state government, we have decided to open a joint company which will be a 100 per cent government company."

The first step of the maintenance will be started in Guwahati, following which the maintenance work will start in Dibrugarh, Silchar among other parts of the states.

Also Read: Assam government approves construction of new flyover from Guwahati Railway Station to Noonmati

The said company will be named as "Utility Company".

In order to make Guwahati the gateway of the northeast, the Assam state cabinet has earmarked around Rs 923 crore for a flyover from Handique Collge of Guwahati near Paltanbazar Railway station to the Noonmati area has been approved.

The proposed flyover will be a four laned and will be around 7-8 kilometres long. The flyover will connect from the Paltanbazar Railway Station to the Noonmati area along the Gopinath Bordaloi path in Guwahati without any intersections.

With this, the people coming from Nagoan-Jagiroad will be able to directly come to the railway station without any hassle.