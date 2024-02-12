Assam's Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, February 12.

This financial year, the Assam budget allocates huge grants for the construction of Anganwadi centres, model schools, and state-of-the-art university giving a massive thrust towards enhancing education.

Among those, the state the government has allocated-

> Construction of 5000 model Anganwadi centres with an outlay of Rs 1250 crore

> Transforming 322 schools with an outlay of Rs 2369.86 crore

> Establishing 100 more Model schools in Tea Garden areas

> Rs 100 crore for 3 years to rebuild Dibrugarh University to a state-of-the-art university

> Rs 20 crore grant to Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHQU)



Also Read: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to present state budget for 2024-25 fiscal year today

Further, embracing innovative strategies, Rs 200 crore was allocated to integrate wetlands with Brahmaputra, aiming for a flood-free Assam.

The budget session of the state assembly commenced on February 5 and will end on February 28.

In the previous year, Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore.

In other news, the Assam cabinet has approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, aimed at curbing fraudulent healing practices in the state.