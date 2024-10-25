The Chief Minister of Assam has announced that the state government will begin crediting salaries to its employees from the 28th of October, 2024.

This initiative is aimed at making Diwali a special occasion for the government staff.

The decision is expected to provide financial relief and allow employees to plan their festive expenditures in advance.

The move has been welcomed by the state employees, who see it as a thoughtful gesture by the government.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy.



The early disbursement of salaries is likely to boost the festive spirit among the employees and their families.



Also Read: Assam to boost border security with 12 new police stations near Indo-Bangladesh border