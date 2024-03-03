Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 3 announced financial assistance schemes to support widows in the state who don't fall under the ambit of Orunodoi scheme.

In an initiative to improve the quality of life of the widows, CM Sarma announced a top up of Rs 950 per month per beneficiary under the India Gandhi National Widow Scheme.

Additionally, the state government of Assam will provide a top up of Rs 300 per month per beneficiary provided by the Centre as a Centrally sponsored scheme through the National Social Assistance Programme

The additional assistance will be particularly beneficial for those who are not covered under the Orunodoi scheme, which is a state-specific program.

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