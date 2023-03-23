Assam Government on March 22 announced infrastructure upgrade to 20 Higher Secondary Schools in the state under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-devINE) scheme.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved a budget of Rs 132.86 crore for infrastructure upgrade of 20 schools.

“The 20 schools identified for upgrading their infrastructures are very old ones bearing glorious histories and public involvement”, stated a press release.

The amount has been sanctioned in eight packages each. Meanwhile, the PWD department has also floated tenders for infrastructure development. Infrastructure will be improved under the National Education Policy.

The eight packages under which the schools will be upgraded are as follows: -

Package 1:

1. AK HS Institution, North Guwahati;

2. Ambikagiri Balika Vidyalaya HS School, Maligaon;

3. Vidya Mandir HS School, Pandu;

4. Dadara HS School, Dadara,

The cost of Package 1 is Rs 20.81 crore.

Package 2:

1. Dharapur HS School;

2. Jalukbari HS School;

3. Rajdhar Bora HS School, Azara;

4. Arya Vidyapith HS and MP School, Guwahati.

The cost of Package 2 is Rs 24.31 crore.

Package 3:

1. Sonapur HS School;

2. Nahargurighat HS School, Maloibari;

3. Gopal Boro HS School, Dispur,

4. Dispur Government HS School;

5. Bhaskar Vidyapith HS School,Guwahati,

The cost of Package 3 is Rs 33.24 crore.

Package 4:

1. Pati Darrang Vidyapith HS School;

2. Puthimari HS School;

3. Rangiya HS School

The cost of Package 4 is Rs 23.47 crore.

Package 5:

1. Ganesh Mandir HS School, Guwahati

The cost of Package 5 is Rs 5.74 crore.

Package 6:

1. Bengali HS School, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

The cost of Package 6 is Rs 3.73 crore.



Package 7:

1. Banikanta Memorial HS School, Guwahati.

The cost of Package 7 is Rs 4.06 crore.

Package 8:

1. Uparhali HS School, Palasbari.

The cost of Package 8 is Rs. 7.23 crore.

PM-devINE is a scheme announced in the 2022-23 Union Budget. It is a central sector scheme with 100 percent central funding.

PM-DevINE projects worth Rs 1,500 crore to be sanctioned by March 31.





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