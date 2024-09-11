In a bid to enhance public service efficiency, the Government of Assam has initiated a significant administrative reshuffle, effective immediately. Several key appointments have been made as part of this restructuring, aimed at optimizing leadership across crucial departments.

An official notification from the Assam government details the transfer of Meenakshi Das Nath, ACS (DR-92), who previously served as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Cultural Affairs Department and held the post of Director of Cultural Affairs. Nath also led the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute. She has now been appointed as the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. In addition, she has been named the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), where she will oversee critical disaster management efforts in the state.

Meanwhile, Gauri Shankar Sarmah, ACS (DR-97), who was Joint Secretary in the Women and Child Development Department, has been promoted to the position of Director of the department. Sarmah has also taken on the role of State Project Director for the state's flagship nutrition initiative, POSHAN, where he will oversee the program's implementation to combat malnutrition and support child development.

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Rahul Chandra Das, ACS (DR-04), the outgoing Director of the Women and Child Development Department, has been transferred to lead the Cultural Affairs Department. He will continue to serve in his existing capacity as Secretary of the Assam State Youth Commission, ensuring that both cultural and youth development initiatives progress seamlessly.

The reshuffle was enacted by the Governor and is seen as a move to bring fresh leadership into key sectors. The notification regarding these changes was issued by the Personnel Department, headed by Secretary Jadav Saikia, IAS.

This strategic administrative realignment highlights the Assam government’s focus on improving governance and ensuring that public welfare programs are executed efficiently.