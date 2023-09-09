Assam Cabinet has decided to donate Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh in the wake of hardships being faced by the state following floods, said the Chief Minister Office (CMO) on September 9.

''In view of the hardships being faced by our brothers and sisters of Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Cabinet has decided to donate Rs 10 cr to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Assam stands in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh during this hour of crisis,'' the CMO wrote on micro-blogging site X.

In view of the hardships being faced by our brothers and sisters of Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Cabinet has decided to donate ₹10 cr to the Government of Himachal Pradesh.



Assam stands in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh during this hour of crisis@SukhuSukhvinder @CMOFFICEHP — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 9, 2023

The Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also recommended the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Disturbed Areas Act from the entire state of Assam.

During a press conference, Sarma highlighted the Cabinet's unanimous decision to send a formal request to the central government for the withdrawal of AFSPA, a law that has been in place for several decades.

In addition to the withdrawal of AFSPA, the State Cabinet also recommended the removal of the Disturbed Areas Act from the entire state.

Furthermore, the Cabinet announced the granting of university status to several prominent colleges in the state. Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, JB College-Jorhat, North Lakhimpur College, Nagaon College, and Gurucharan College have all received approval for this prestigious upgrade.

In the cabinet meeting, it was also decided that Biswanath, in the Tamulpur district, will attain official district status starting from September 17.

The Assam Cabinet also decided that the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will engage in discussions with Union Minister HBS on September 9 to address the ongoing crisis in the state's power sector.

Also read: Assam cabinet recommends Centre to withdraw AFSPA from the state, announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma