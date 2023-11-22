Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a financial grant of Rs 25,000 for celebrating the Raas Festival in 3,000 locations.

This initiative aims to support and encourage the celebration of this traditional festival across the region.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "Our commitment to preserving and promoting our culture is of utmost importance. Starting this year, we will provide a financial grant of Rs 25,000 to celebrate the Rass Festival in 3,000 locations. This initiative aims to support and encourage the celebration of this traditional festival across our region."



Also Read: Assam Chief Minister announces Rs 1.5 lakh to Bihu Committees for holding Bihu festivities

Our commitment to preserving and promoting our culture is of utmost importance. Starting this year, we will be providing a financial grant of Rs 25,000 for celebrating the Rass Festival in 3,000 locations. This initiative aims to support and encourage the celebration of this… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma has also announced that Rs 1.5 lakhs would be given to Bihu committees for organising the Bihu festival.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma said that the sum of money is being given to Bihu Committees per the government's initiatives.

"As part of our government's initiatives, the Government of Assam is now providing Rs 1.5 lakhs to Bihu committee for organizing the Bihu festival. This marks the first time such support is being provided under our administration," said the Assam Chief Minister.