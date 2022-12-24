Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in continuation of the “Development Fortnight” initiated by the state government, laid foundation stones and inaugurated various projects worth Rs 973.38 crore for Dibrugarh district, in a function held at Kowarigaon in Tingkhong on December 23.

While addressing the developmental projects, CM Sarma announced the inauguration of the Government Dental College at AMCH, Dibrugah, along with PWD inspection bungalow at Tingkhong, 24 piped water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission and Project Facilitation Centre/Guest House of Water Resources Department.

With respect to the development of roadways so as to improve connectivity with neighbouring districts, CM Sarma announced the conversion of Moran-Naharkatia route connecting till Digboi from single lane to double lane route at an approved budget of Rs 500 crore.

Additionally, road connecting Bhadoi to Joypur-Tipam under Naharkatia will be redeveloped at a total cost of Rs 60 crore.

It is worth mentioning that the Assam government has been focusing on the development of infrastructure in the state and regarding this several announcements have been made by the Chief Minister itself.

Recently, the construction of a 1.5 km flyover from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge in Jorhat was approved during a cabinet meeting.

“Due to the massive traffic jam experienced by commuters from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge point, hence the cabinet has decided to construct a flyover," Sarma informed after the cabinet meeting.

Besides this, the cabinet also gave its nod to arrange facilities for street lights and Rs 100 crore sanctioned to Primary Health Care (PHC) for the drinking water problem in Jorhat.

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