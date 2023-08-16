If anyone has any grievances regarding the delivery of notified public services within the stipulated time frame, they can now appeal before the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services.

The Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to set up the 'Right To Public Service Commission' (RTPS) in the state to benefit the public.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an event at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati said, "In this year the state government will be able to set up RTPS Commission with an aim to help the public gain information on services asked from the government."



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The chief minister further asserted that RTPS Commission will enable the public to gain access to services which has not been completed in the stipulated time frame as allocated by the state government.

"If a work has not been completed within the stipulated time then the public can approach the RTPS Commission and after the Commission will issue notice to government officials seeking an explanation on the same...and if it comes to the fore that the work/service have not been done due to sheer laziness then the person responsible with the task will have to pay a fine of Rs 100 each day."