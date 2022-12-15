The Assam Cabinet during its weekly meeting approved the construction of a 1.5 km flyover from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge in Jorhat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Due to the massive traffic jam experienced by commuters from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge point, hence the cabinet has decided to construct a flyover."

The cabinet further approved the following:

> The government and municipality will arrange facilities for street lights.

> Rs 100 crores sanctioned to Primary Health Care (PHC) for the drinking water problem in Jorhat.

Also Read: Assam government and GMC to open a 'Utility Company' for streetlight maintenance

> Construction of road from Borholla to Jorhat Na-Ali under Assam Mala

> Construction of Jorhat Chowk Bazar.

> Construction of a 100-bed hospital in Mariani.

> Rs. 1.22 crores sanctioned to JMCH.

> One college each in Selenghat and Dergaon.

> A theatre in the city’s centre with a seating capacity of 1,000 people.

> Rs. 10 crores sanctioned for Jorhat Observatory.