Assam Cabinet on May 8 presided over a cabinet meeting and took a number of decisions pertaining to a second entry to the Guwahati Railway Station, exemption of property registration fees for ex-servicemen and their families among others.

Honouring the sacrifices made by the ex-servicemen in the service to the nation, the state government of Assam has approved 75 per cent exemption of registration fees for acquisition of one residential property (either land, land+house or apartment) by ex-Servicemen or spouses of deceased ex-servicemen, once in a lifetime.

A total of 11,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this scheme with 9,000 existing already benefiting under this scheme, whole 2,000 remaining will benefit from next year onwards.

The cabinet also decided to provide specialised training for SCS (State Civil Service) officers for a duration of 1 month, to be conducted under ‘Parvatmala Programme’ of LBSNAA, Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to forensic science sector, the Government of Assam will be signing an MoU with National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat which will ensure the establishment of an off-site campus of NFSU near Changsari in North Guwahati, which in the interim will function from a Transit campus in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

The proposed off-site campus of NFSU, Assam will have state-of-the-art equipment to analyse DNA, facilitate and promote studies and research and achieve excellence in the field of Forensic Science in conjunction with Applied Behavioural Science Studies, Law, Criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields.

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