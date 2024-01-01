In a significant crackdown on corruption within its ranks, the Assam government has taken decisive action against bribery among government officials.

Throughout 2023, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam has been particularly active, resulting in the arrest of 103 government employees implicated in various graft cases.

Addressing the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In 2023 the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has arrested 103 government officials red-handed while accepting bride and also seized Rs 4.33 crore from the arrested individual's residences."

The arrests included a notable case where two government officers were apprehended in Assam's Dhubri district.



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An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer was among those arrested after a complaint was lodged alleging that the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad demanded a bribe from a contractor. This operation led to the seizure of a staggering Rs 2.32 crore in cash from one of the officer's residences, along with documents related to property purchases, multiple bank accounts, and other investments.

In another series of operations, five government officials and a driver were caught red-handed by the vigilance team. These officials were involved in separate incidents across Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, and Goalpara districts, where they were found accepting bribes for various services such as processing land sale permissions and pension files.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised the efforts of the investigators and emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating corruption. He highlighted the success of the anti-corruption drive, which has seen numerous arrests since he assumed office on May 10, 2021.

The total amount of cash recovered from these operations in 2023 is reported to be around Rs 4.33 crore, showcasing the extent of the corruption problem within the state bureaucracy. The Assam government's actions reflect a strong stance against corruption, aiming to foster a more transparent and accountable administration for the benefit of its citizens.