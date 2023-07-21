In a significant step towards environmental conservation, the Assam state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a ban on single-use plastic water bottles with a carrying capacity below one litre.

This ban will go into effect on October 2 and will be a crucial step in the state's transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

Assam has pledged to eliminate plastic waste and its damaging effects on the environment, and the ban is a part of that effort.



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The damage that plastic pollution poses to human health, marine ecosystems, and animals has spread around the globe.

The government wants to address the urgent problem of plastic trash that frequently ends up contaminating rivers, lakes, and other natural areas by focusing on single-use plastic water bottles.

Single-use plastics, such as those commonly used in water bottles, are items intended to be used once and then disposed of.

Since they are not biodegradable, they remain in the environment for a very long time, harming the ecology in the process.