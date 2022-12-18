Assam Skill Development, Employment Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on December 17 said that the state government will build 16 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

He said that the state government has decided to construct ITI in every block of the state.

''The state government has allocated Rs 300 crore for infrastructure development in the budget so that ITIs can be developed as well as old pieces of equipment are replaced,'' he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Jorhat ITI.

The Minister further informed that the state government has taken up various schemes for skill development too.

He also informed that every block of Assam is being considered to give skill education because the future of the new generation of Assam is hidden among these ITIs.

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