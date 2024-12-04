Assam government has officially appealed to film distributors across the Northeast to reserve premium screening slots for The Sabarmati Report, a film centered on the contentious 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The ruling BJP has championed the film, describing it as an essential narrative that reveals the "truth" behind the tragedy.

In a letter addressed to film distributors, Assam’s Information and Public Relations Minister, Pijush Hazarika, underscored the public's growing anticipation for the film. "The Sabarmati Report has sparked widespread conversation and enthusiasm among the people of Assam," Hazarika noted, advocating for its screening in cinemas statewide.

Hazarika requested that the movie be shown in theaters starting December 6, 2024, with dedicated afternoon and evening slots at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a week. He urged distributors to ensure its availability, emphasizing the public's eagerness to experience the film on the big screen.

The BJP’s support for the film has been evident, with party members attending screenings to endorse its message. This initiative echoes the state government’s backing of The Kashmir Files in 2022, when Assam employees were given half-day leave to watch the film.

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