In a bid to maintain law and order in the state in a more efficient way, the Assam Cabinet on December 7, decided to construct 162 new police stations, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

''The government will sanction an amount of Rs 532 crore for the construction of 162 new police stations,'' Sarma added.

The Assam CM further informed that at Palasbari, the police station will also have quarters in the top part of the building.

Besides this, Sarma also said that the state government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 700 per month to the expecting mothers working in the state government departments.

The cabinet also gave its nod to include 40 lakh new beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) apart from giving its approval to issue ration cards to the new eligible beneficiaries.

As per the cabinet, this will ensure proper nutritional benefits to families deprived of such facilities.

The cabinet also approved to formation 3rd Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion under Assam Forests Protection Force Act, 1986 in a bid to protect forests and fauna.

In addition to this, the cabinet also decided to rename Policy Academy in Dergaon as Lachit Barphukan Police Academy as a mark of respect to legendary Ahom General Lachit Barphukan.

The other decisions by the cabinet include the removal of optional subjects from the combined competitive (Mains) examination to be conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to do away with discrepancies in the difficulty level of question papers of different optional subjects.

''Will help in achieving uniformity in the standards of evaluation of descriptive answer scripts in CCE (Mains) and ensure equitable treatment of all candidates,'' the cabinet believes.

Besides this, it will also ensure that candidates are tested on a level playing field during the evaluation of answer scripts.

Also read: Assam government to provide Rs 700 per month to expecting mothers employed in state department