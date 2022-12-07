The Assam government will be providing a monthly allowance of Rs 700 per month to the expecting mothers working in the state government departments.

Addressing a press meet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Instead of the "adarani sewa", the cabinet has decided to provide Rs 700 per month to all expecting mothers."

Notably earlier the Assam government used to provide adarani sewa to the mothers who delivered a child, however, nowadays mostly all mothers take their own vehicles while coming to the office and going back home following which the service has been deprived to many expecting mothers.

Also Read: Assam: MP Gaurav Gogoi demands 90:10 funding in railways projects for northeastern states

Currently, as of now, around 1.5 lakh women in Assam are using the service but after this new announcement, as many as 5 lakh women employees of the state shall avail of this money.

On the other hand, the Assam CM also performed the Bhumi Pujan for Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital at Kachubari.

Being built at a cost of Rs 586 crore, the upcoming medical college will transform the healthcare sector in the Tamulpur district and its neighbouring areas.