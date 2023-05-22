In a significant move to achieve the goal for a flood-free Assam, the state government constructed nearly 1,000 kms of embankments on a priority basis.

Working on war footing to achieve the goal of a flood-free Assam, Rs 10,000 crore roadmap has been charted out for strengthening river basins, prevent erosions and flood fighting materials.

Among the several initiatives taken by the state government to mitigate the issue of severe flooding and erosion, Rs 5,300 crore for the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme has been implemented, Rs 2,400 crore for flood and erosion management in the main stream Brahmaputra.

It is noteworthy, total 41 breaches during the 2022 floods have been closed while 108 critically vulnerable breaches are being closed on priority. Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore have been earmarked for the procurement for flood-fighting materials.

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